Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Shares of RCL opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

