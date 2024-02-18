Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $52.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($27.92) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TENX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $74.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

