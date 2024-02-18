Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

