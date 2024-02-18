Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $3.66

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504. Insiders own 6.89% of the company's stock.

NYSE COMP opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

