Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$87.08

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

IMO stock opened at C$80.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

