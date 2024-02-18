Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $32.63

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

