Analysts Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) PT at $15.50

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 358,736 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241,821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

