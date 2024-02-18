Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $55.40

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

