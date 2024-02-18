Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $69.69

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.69.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

