Analyzing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -47.05% -43.21% ProKidney N/A N/A -7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.71) -13.37 ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.59) -2.66

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 11 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $29.27, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 919.11%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProKidney beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.