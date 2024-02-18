Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

