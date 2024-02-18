Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 166.8% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after acquiring an additional 787,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

