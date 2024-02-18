Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Angi traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 307,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 835,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

