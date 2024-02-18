Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Angi Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Angi by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.