AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,342,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after buying an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

