Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.