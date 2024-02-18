Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $311.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

