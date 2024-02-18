APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Trading Up 1.0 %

APA Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. APA has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.