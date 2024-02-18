Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $47.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

