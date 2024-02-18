Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. Apple has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,461,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,657,911,000 after buying an additional 26,572,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.