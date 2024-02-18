Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

