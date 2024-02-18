Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $230.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.