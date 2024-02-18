Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $245.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,063,000 after purchasing an additional 972,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.