AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
