AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.