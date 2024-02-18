Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 15th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 6.6 %

ABR stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 628,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.