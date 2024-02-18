Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

