Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

