Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.99 on Friday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

