Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $157.01 and last traded at $157.01. 88,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 297,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.