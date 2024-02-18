Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,185,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

ADM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.