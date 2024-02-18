Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

