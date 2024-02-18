Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on AROC
Institutional Trading of Archrock
Archrock Stock Up 1.8 %
AROC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.53%.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archrock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.