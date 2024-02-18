Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 20.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 3,097,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,305,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 16.7 %

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $877.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.