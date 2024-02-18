Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 179,849 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,110 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.