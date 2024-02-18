Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 55,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

