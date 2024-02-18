Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 203,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 790,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $838.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 122,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,977,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.