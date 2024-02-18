Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Artivion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter worth $159,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Artivion Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Artivion has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

