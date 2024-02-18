Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

