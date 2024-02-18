AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £110 ($138.92) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($170.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £120.88 ($152.66).

LON:AZN opened at £100.94 ($127.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of £104.31 and a 200-day moving average of £105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,342.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.50).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In related news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

