AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £122.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £120.88 ($152.66).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($157.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

LON AZN opened at £100.94 ($127.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,342.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £105.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

