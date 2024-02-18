AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

