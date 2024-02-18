ASX Limited Plans Dividend of $0.61 (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6078 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
ASX Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ASX stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. ASX has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.15.
ASX Company Profile
