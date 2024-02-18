ASX Limited Plans Dividend of $0.61 (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6078 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

ASX Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. ASX has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

