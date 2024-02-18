Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$226.97.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.