Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$226.97.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

