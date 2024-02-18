Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $263,713.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,909,016.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $53,047.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,408 shares of company stock valued at $70,368,799. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

