Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ATMU stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

