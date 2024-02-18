Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

