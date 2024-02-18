Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $840.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

