Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 43,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 546,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 415,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.06.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

