Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

