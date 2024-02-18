AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,727.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,671.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,594.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

