Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Avantor worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Avantor’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.